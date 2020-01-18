Funny Honest Trailer For The BAD BOYS Franchise Which Was Essentially Inspired By a Reggae Song

With Bad Boys For Life being released in theaters this weekend, this Honest Trailer provides a hilarious look back at the original two Bad Boys films that were directed by Michael Bay. It’s funny to see all of the tropes that Bay has become famous for pointed out in this video. I also enjoyed how the video breaks down and jokes around about the story and characters played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. If you’re a fan of these films, you’re gonna enjoy this!

When I watched Michael Bay’s 6 Underground I said that it was the most Michael Bay movie that Michael Bay has ever made. After re-watching these two Bad Boys films, I’d have to say I was wrong and that these are still the most Michael Bay films that Michael Bay has made.